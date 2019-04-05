'The Golden Age'
From the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, "The Golden Age" comes to cinemas nationwide for one day. In the 1920s, The Golden Age cabaret is a favorite nightly haunt. The young fisherman Boris falls in love with Rita. He follows her to the cabaret and realizes that she is the beautiful dancer Mademoiselle Margot, but also the love interest of the local gangster Yashka. With its jazzy score by Dmitri Shostakovich and its music-hall atmosphere featuring beautiful tangos, "The Golden Age" is a refreshing and colorful dive into the Roaring ’20s. The film will be screened at 12:55 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Edwards Santa Maria Stadium 14 & RPX in the Town Center mall. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased in advance online at www.atomtickets.com or www.fandango.com.