The 36th Annual Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Memorial Day weekend, in the downtown Village of Arroyo Grande.
As one of the largest festivals on the Central Coast, the family-style event brings together thousands of visitors and residents to enjoy activities and entertainment, the Strawberry Stampede, hundreds of art, craft and display booths, ethnic foods, and of course … scrumptious strawberry treats of all kinds: in shortcakes, funnel cakes, milkshakes, ice cream and by the box!
The ambiance of the historic downtown Village of Arroyo Grande also adds to the festival's merriment. Heritage Square Museums, antique shops, wineries and restaurants in the Village will also be open. The Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival has been named "the place to be on Memorial Weekend” by Sunset Magazine.