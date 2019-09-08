Make life-altering changes that will have a profound influence on your happiness. What you've been working so hard to achieve can finally be put into play. Share your plans, network with important people and form unique partnerships with those able to enhance your life goals. Romance is in the stars.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Get together with friends, relatives or peers. Participating in a group endeavor will open doors to new possibilities. Children and elders will play a role when it comes to making a decision.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Update documents that may soon lapse. You'll find something of interest if you handle someone else's personal affairs. Wait until you have all the facts before you share information.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Attending a reunion will be informative. Someone you encounter will bring back fond memories. A lifestyle change is long overdue. Romance is on the rise.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Listen to your heart, not to what someone else tells you. If you let others interfere in your life, you will have regrets. Focus on personal investments and self-improvement.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You'll have an excellent idea that will encourage domestic and financial changes. A monetary gain and a higher standard of living can be yours.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Scrutinize change. Know what you are getting into and the ramifications that could result if something goes wrong. Play it safe and do only what's necessary.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Help those in need, not those who will exploit your input and hard work. You are better off investing in yourself than in someone trying to take advantage of you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Taking on too much will add to your confusion. When laboring over what to do next, you shouldn't complicate matters. Resolve one issue before you embark on something new.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- It's up to you to make change happen. Stop procrastinating and start doing. Put quality ahead of quantity and make the most with what you have. Celebrate your accomplishment with a loved one.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't get involved in group events that are taxing. You need to save your energy, not waste it on someone or something that isn't worth it.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Tackle things that need fixing at home. The changes you make and the work you do will add to your comfort and make a loved one happy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Take it easy. Relax and don't let the actions of others influence or upset you. Don't feel that you must take part in something that doesn't interest you. Focus on health, not on indulgent behavior.