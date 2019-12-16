After nearly a decade without a live Christmas tree, the city of Solvang can once again pride itself in featuring an oversized conifer in the town's center and maintaining its growing reputation as one of the 10 most "Christmassy towns" in the U.S.
The majestic 20-foot blue spruce, which was trucked in from northern Idaho and planted in Solvang Park on Oct. 28, now is adorned with hundreds of colorful Christmas bulbs, endless strings of twinkling lights and a star that shines bright.
The tree is the result of a Jan. 30 State of the City presentation, which included a plea for a live tree in Solvang Park, and a challenge to the City to respond.
Solvang Mayor Ryan Toussaint recalled that the "impromptu fundraising" event which erupted during the question and answer portion of the meeting, was initiated by Bent Olsen of Olsen's Danish Bakery.
"Bent had offered to donate some money so I told him I'd match his funds," Toussaint said. "It started with three donors. Bent Olsen, myself and then Kenny Esko Lama offered to double that, and gave $3K. By the end of the meeting we had already raised $6K."
Additional resources were gathered and mobilized, enabling the community-funded project to reach its short-term goal.
"John Martino was one of the key people that got the bank account arranged to take donations," Toussaint said. "He did a lot of the groundwork. We all kind of made phone calls and did everything we could do to get the money in the door. And it got funded in less than a year."
With a goal to raise enough money to purchase a tree before Julefest kickoff in December, Toussaint said the group had less than 10 months to make it happen.
Project leader Martino, said that the group not only raised enough funds to purchase the tree and have it shipped to Solvang, but managed to collect enough to pay for a year of ongoing garden maintenance provided by local business The Valley Gardener.
Martino, a longtime valley resident who was recently honored as grand marshal of the 2019 Solvang Julefest celebration alongside good friend and initiating tree fund donor Olsen, credits the collaborative efforts of valley residents for helping raise $23K. Of that, $21,000 went towards the purchase of the tree.
"The generosity and commitment of the Solvang business community is the reason we were able to purchase and plant this beautiful 20-foot blue spruce Christmas tree," he said of the more than 25 donors that contributed. "And we received no financial assistance from the City."
According to Martino, Alan Needham, owner/operator of Buellton business The Valley Gardener, selected a grower he knew well and had done business with over the years.
"We told Alan that we wanted a 20-foot blue spruce Christmas tree. He showed me and Bent Olsen pictures of the tree for our final approval," Martino said. "Alan and his subs did all the work at their cost."
The 20-year-old tree which was raised to be a Christmas tree, grows about a foot a year and requires an alkaline soil and good drainage to stay healthy.
Longtime friends John Martino and Bent Olsen of Olsen's Bakery have been named 2019 Solvang Julefest Parade grand marshals for their commitment to the betterment of the city.
Before arriving in Solvang, the spruce faced a three-day journey on a flatbed truck, making stops to deliver fellow conifers to their new homes.
Needham, having worked with the tree variety before in his 40 years of business, began prepping for its arrival days in advance.
With the assistance of a mini-excavator provided by John Bilkey of JTB Excavating, Needham and his crew dug 6 feet of dirt and installed a 30 foot irrigation system consisting of drainage fabric, rocks and sandy loam at the bottom of the hole to ensure proper water absorption and drainage. A sprinkler system was also added.
According to Needham, when the tree finally arrived on Oct. 28, Mike Dawson with Big Red Crane Company and a small team were waiting, ready to unload and plant the road-weary Christmas tree. The task took the workers two days to accomplish.
"Everybody loves it," Needham said of the tall-standing tree that was recently celebrated at the annual Solvang Julefest tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 4. "We put on quite a show for the tourists that day."
For the next year – possibly longer – the valley gardener will continue to monitor the fertility of the soil and its moisture level, paying close attention to the changing needs of the tree, including during the summer when he will have to spray it down on especially hot days.
"I've known Bent for years and he's talked about wanting a live tree here for awhile now," Needham said. "Now I've got to make sure that tree lives. If it doesn't, I'll have to leave town."