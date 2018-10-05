A celebration
The Soweto Gospel Choir will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela will a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at the Clark Center. Soweto Gospel Choir was brought together from churches in the Soweto area of Johannesburg, South Africa, to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music. They thrill audiences around the world with their stunning blend of African gospel, freedom songs and international classics. Tickets are $45 to $54 and available by calling 805-489-9444, at the box office at 487 Fair Oaks Ave. or online at http://clarkcenter.org/event/soweto-gospel-choir.