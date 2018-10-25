Halloween falls mid-week this year, so this is the weekend for spooky celebrations – and there are plenty of them in Santa Barbara.
“Thrill the World”
Hundreds of costumed zombies gather at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Gardens on Saturday, joining thousands worldwide, to perform the iconic dance moves set to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” It’s been 36 years since the video was released, and World Dance for Humanity has hosted the global “Thrill the World” for eight years. Local dancers have been practicing for weeks, and when the Courthouse’s Seth Thomas clock in the tower tolls 3 p.m., the fun is on! It’s free and fun to watch. (www.thrilltheworld.com)
“Trunk or Treat”
Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., kids aged 12 and under can “Trunk or Treat,” which is like a tailgate party with candy. Organized the Santa Barbara City College’s athletics department, it’s held in parking lot 2C, adjacent to La Playa Field on Loma Alta Drive. Cars are decorated in Halloween themes and parked so kids can safely walk from treat to treat. It’s free and includes some super surprises.
Immediately following at 7:30 p.m., see SBCC’s women’s soccer team take on Oxnard just steps away at La Playa Field. Kids in costume get in free with their parents or guardians. (www.sbccvaqueros.com/sports/wsoc)
“Tales and Scales”
Kids are expected to squeal (with delight) at “Tales and Scales” held Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the Sea Center on Stearns Wharf. Special activities aren’t too spooky, unless you are too scared to touch a Moon Jelly! Come in costume and watch divers in the shadowy underwater world beneath the Wharf, discover mysteries deep in the Santa Barbara Channel during a live video feed from exploration vessel Nautilus, and check out creepy sea creatures brought out from their hidden vault collection. Activities are free with paid admission.
(805-962-2526, www.sbnature.org)
Ghost Walks
Just about every night, tours by Santa Barbara Ghost Walks roam the streets of the city to discover the spookiest spots. This weekend’s tours might be sold out, so plan a future eerie adventure at www.sbghostwalks.com.
“Murder & Mystery” promises “a red-tile tour with a different shade of red!” Hangings, shoot-outs, earthquakes – there were a lot of ways to die in Santa Barbara’s early days. “Spirited Spirits” is for adults only and includes a glass of cheer in a haunted winery. “The Paranormal Tour” is led by a ghost expert who uses modern ghost-hunting equipment in some of the most haunted sites. There’s plenty more!
Quick tip: Dia de los Muertos observances abound! Friday, it’s an adult costume dance party with DJ Carla Bea spinning Latin hits at the Biltmore Santa Barbara, starting at 7 p.m. No cover charge, ages 21 and over. On Sunday, two celebrations are within walking distance of each other: Craft Day at Casa de la Guerra (noon to 3 p.m.) and Free Family Day at the Museum of Art (1 to 4 p.m.) – both are worth visiting!