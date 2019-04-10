This should be a fine weekend to visit Santa Barbara, especially if the winds hold for the annual Kite Festival. Indoor entertainments also abound, including the plays “Significant Other” and “Fun Home” and a “Ballroom” performance that is actually ballet.
Kite fest takes flight
The Santa Barbara Kite Festival is almost as fun to watch as it is to take part in. Held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, in the scenic Great Meadow on Santa Barbara City College’s West Campus, there are contests, kite flying and demonstrations of sport flying to observe all day long. Kids can get into the action of the tail chase contest, held throughout the day. Other contests include most unusual, funniest, most unflyable, plus the largest and smallest. Kite flyers compete for prizes for highest flying and youngest and oldest flyers, among others.
Admission is free, there’s ample free parking and you can buy kites, food and beverages. It’s a lovely day in the outdoors, with views of the Channel Islands, Harbor and Santa Ynez Mountains, plus a sky full of colorful kites. (973 Cliff Drive, www.sbkitefest.net)
'Significant Other'
Speaking of City College, the Theatre Group at SBCC is presenting the unorthodox comedy “Significant Other” by Joshua Harmon (“Bad Jews”) through Saturday, April 27, in the intimate Jurkowitz Theatre.
It follows Jordan, a 20-something man looking for Mr. Right who wards off loneliness with his trio of close girlfriends. But one by one, they get married and singles’ nights turn into bachelorette parties and wedding follows wedding after wedding.
The New York Times called it, “a tenderly unromantic romantic comedy, as richly funny as it is ultimately heart-stirring.”
Warning: This play contains adult language and situations, and is not suitable for kids.
Tickets for weekend shows are $26, weeknights and matinees are $24. (805-965-5935, www.theatergroupsbcc.com).
'Fun Home' fun
In downtown’s Center Stage Theater (upstairs in Paseo Nuevo), another heart-gripping comedy is being presented.
“Fun Home” won five Tony Awards in 2015, including best musical. Out of the Box Theatre Company stages this coming-of-age musical based on author Alison Bechdel’s best-selling memoir Friday, April 12, through Sunday, April 14.
We see Alison at three different ages, and meet her uniquely dysfunctional family, making it also not suitable for kids.
A New York Times critic wrote: “Heart-gripping and cathartic, ‘Fun Home’ occupies the place where we all grew up.”
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 general admission. (805-963-0408, www.centerstagetheater.org)
'Ballroom' ballet
Swing music made famous by Gershwin, Ellington, Sinatra and more is the inspiration for State Street Ballet’s stylish “Ballroom.” This elegant and romantic program demonstrates that classical ballet and swing dance are not only compatible, but delightful.
Performances are Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m. in the Lobero Theatre.
Want to join in? VIP tickets for Saturday include a preperformance ballroom dancing class at 6:15 p.m., plus preferred seating and a glass of wine. Regular tickets start at $36. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)