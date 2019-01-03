It’s a new year and time to break out the 2019 calendar and fill in some of the not-to-be-missed set for coming months in Santa Barbara.
JANUARY
Itzhak Perlman performs in recital at the Granada Theatre on Jan. 15 as part of CAMA’s 100th season of presenting the world’s finest classical artists. And how! This is the superstar violinist’s sixth CAMA concert.
Ravel’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” is paired with an animated film created by USC students and alumni at Santa Barbara Symphony concerts on Jan. 19 and 20 at the Granada Theatre.
All 15 of this year’s Oscar-nominated documentaries will run at the Riviera Theatre from Jan. 4 to 17, sponsored by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Hilarious Paula Poundstone appears at the Lobero Theatre on Jan. 25 – don’t “wait, wait” to get tickets for this standout comic from NPR’s hit show “Wait, Wait, Don’t Tell Me!”
Speaking of hilarious, famed all-male Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo continues to dance the fine line between high art and camp at the Granada Theatre on Jan. 27.
The Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s renovation continues, but new exhibits are still in the offing. “A Brilliant Spectrum,” featuring thirty recent gifts of color photographs, opens Jan. 27.
The Broadway in Santa Barbara series at the Granada Theatre opens with a live staging of “The Sound of Music” on Jan. 29 and 30, and also includes “Evita” (Feb. 19 and 20), “Legally Blonde” (April 9 and 10), and “RENT” (June 11).
FEBRUARY
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival, held Jan. 30 through Feb. 9, is filled with films, panels, free screenings, competitions, and much more. Celebrity tributes include a double-header on Feb. 2 with Viggo Mortenson at 3 p.m. and Glenn Close at 8 p.m.; Melissa McCarthy is on Feb. 3; and “Black Panther’s” Michael B. Jordan is Feb. 7. The Virtuosos Award on Feb. 5 honors breakout performances from Sam Elliott (“A Star is Born”), and Claire Foy (“First Man”), among others.
“Death of a Salesman,” Arthur Miller’s classic play of struggle and disappointment, is staged by Ensemble Theatre on Feb. 7 and runs through the 24th.
Japan’s pioneering taiko drum troupe Kodo brings heart-pounding energy to the Granada Theatre on Feb. 9.
Santa Barbara Restaurant Week runs from Feb. 22 through March 3 and offers $25 two-course lunches and $40 three-course dinners at leading eateries including Olio e Limone, Bella Vista, Bluewater Grill, and Convivo, among others.
MARCH
Frog-kissing is optional at the Santa Barbara Zoo’s “Princess Weekend” held March 9 and 10, which not only celebrates royalty, but also focuses on amphibian and frog conservation.
The Museum of Art digs deep into their collection to gather 50 thought-provoking sculptures for “Out of Storage and into the Light: Sculptures That Tell Stories,” opening March 10.
The Santa Barbara International Orchid Show brings blooms a-plenty from March 15 to 17 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.
Oscar-winning film “Amadeus” is accompanied by the Santa Barbara Symphony on March 16 and 17 at the Granada Theatre.
“It’s Magic!” features top illusionists and prestidigitators at the Lobero for two shows on March 23.
State Street Ballet’s delightful “The Jungle Book” ballet, featuring an original score by Czech composer Milan Svoboda, is presented on March 24 at the Granada Theatre.