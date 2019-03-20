It’s hard not to get a wee bit spoiled by having access to the quality and variety of performing arts and entertainment in Santa Barbara. Spoil yourself silly and drive “south on 101” this weekend.
'It’s Magic'
For more than 20 years, the Lobero Theatre has been the site of “It’s Magic,” a revue featuring leading magic acts who routinely headline in Vegas and the Magic Castle. It’s no secret why: Milt Larsen, who founded the Magic Castle, is also behind “It’s Magic.”
Featured this year are Victor and Diamond, Ray Pierce, Dana Daniels, Alexander Great and others appearing Saturday, March 23, at 2 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $29, and just $20 for kids. Get them now, before they… disappear! (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)
'Jungle Book'
Rudyard Kipling’s classic collection of stories is dazzling in State Street Ballet’s adaptation of “The Jungle Book,” which will be performed Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. at the Granada Theatre.
Experience the coming-of-age story of “boy-cub” Mowgli, Shere Khan the tiger, Baloo the bear and other beloved characters who live in the jungles of India. Choreography is by Rodney Gustafson and Kassandra Taylor Newberry, with an original score by Czech composer Milan Svoboda. Tickets start at $36 for adults and $24 for kids aged 12 and younger. (805-899-2222, www.granadasb.org)
'Princess Weekend'
The Santa Barbara Zoo’s “Princess Day” has proved so popular, it’s now a two-day affair, held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24. Young females of royal birth are invited to don tiaras, step into glass slippers and wear their finest sparkly ball gowns. Young knights, knaves and princes are also welcome (as are cowboys, astronauts and pirates).
There are real live princesses and fairy-tale characters, makeovers, a bounce house, expanded dance party with DJ Hetick, and even a live princess-themed show featuring Duncan the T. Rex and his friends. Attendees can meet a live milky frog, marine toad, blue tongue skink, caiman lizard and Western toad, and find out about the challenges facing the world’s many amphibians. Activities are free with paid zoo admission, and frog-kissing is optional. (805-962-5339, www.sbzoo.org)
'Man in Black'
The Only Cash Tribute Band honors Johnny Cash on Friday, March 22, at 8 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre. Danny Millsap stars and performs the songs that made Cash legendary, including “Ring of Fire,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Sunday Morning Coming Down” and “Folsom Prison Blues.”
How did Cash get his nickname “the Man in Black?” It comes from his song of the same name, in which he sings: “Well, there’s things that never will be right I know, and things need changing’ everywhere you go, but ’til we start to make a move to make a few things right, you’ll never see me wear a suit of white.” Rest in peace, Johnny Cash, your legacy lives on. Tickets start at $44. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)