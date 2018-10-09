Step right up, ladies and gents, for a weekend of fun in Santa Barbara including hair-raising excitement at a one-ring circus, yummy fresh fish right off the dock at the Harbor Festival, and a Sherlock Holmes-inspired farce on stage.
Cool 'Cirque Mechanics'
Mechanical wonders meet circus acrobatics in Cirque Mechanics, a troupe of circus artists that provide big-top circus thrills with a modern twist. Their new show, “42FT – A Menageries of Mechanical Marvels,” takes its name from the diameter of a classic circus ring, but is anything but traditional. It’s performed Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. Tickets are $20 for kids (aged 18 and under) and $39 & $49 for adults.
There’s a hip, vintage sensibility to their ingenious circus acts – a lovely lady rides a galloping mechanical metal horse, and a rotating metal tent frame is used by strongmen, acrobats, and aerialists. The whole family will enjoy hair-raising acrobatics, mind boggling mechanical wonders, and some clowning around, of course. (www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu)
Saturday Harbor Fest
There is an abundance of fresh seafood at this Saturday’s Harbor Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The family fun is packed in like sardines, including cooking demos, arts and craft booths, live music, and plenty of activities for kids at the Santa Barbara Harbor, off Cabrillo Boulevard. Admission is free.
Sample sustainably harvested, high-quality seafood and meet the fishermen who ply the waters of the Santa Barbara Channel. Fresh-caught lobster and sea urchin (uni) are prepared dockside, and specialty food booths offer fish tacos, oysters, mussels, albacore, crab, clam chowder, gumbo, and seafood paella.
Find out how local groups are working to protect and conserve the ocean, such as Channel Islands National Park, Surfrider Foundation, Heal the Ocean, and Channel Keeper, among others. Check out the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum with its intriguing exhibits about our maritime past, present, and possible futures.
Tours are available on several ships that call the Santa Barbara Harbor home, including Coast Guard cutter “Blackfin,” Marine Sanctuary research vessel “Shearwater,” the Harbor Patrol’s Fire and Rescue fleet, plus the Maritime Museum’s historic “Ranger.” (805-897-1962, www.harborfestival.org).
Tall ship “Spirit of Dana Point,” a replica of an American Revolution-era privateer, is open for tours and sailing excursions (contact the Maritime Museum, 805-962-8404, www.sbmm.org).
'The Game’s Afoot'
It’s 1936. An actor famed for portraying the great detective Sherlock Holmes finds himself caught up a real-life murder in a remote Connecticut castle, complete with secret passageways and hidden rooms. Who did it? He must turn to his on-stage persona to solve the mystery before yet another victim appears.
“The Game’s Afoot,” written by Ken Ludwig (“Lend Me a Tenor”), is a hilarious whodunit with twists and turns, misdirection, and a whole lot of wacky antics. You’ll be guessing – and laughing – from start to finish. Performances by the Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) are now through October 27 in the Garvin Theatre. Ticket prices vary by date. (805-965-5935, www.theatregroupsbcc.com)