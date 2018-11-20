There are many events in Santa Barbara this Thanksgiving weekend, but there is plenty to do – and to be thankful for.
Hike Off that Pumpkin Pie
Here are two easy hikes with trailheads near local playgrounds—perfect for kids. Both are two miles roundtrip, which helps burn off some of Thursday’s excesses. Watch for poison oak even this time of year. Look for more hikes at www.santabarbarahikes.com.
San Antonio Creek Trail starts at the far end of Tucker’s Grove, near the group picnic area, and meanders up its namesake creek before ending near Highway 154. Bring your pup to enjoy the nearby off-leash dog park, leashes are required on the trail. (805 San Antonio Creek Road at Cathedral Oaks)
Steven’s Park, in the charming San Roque neighborhood, has a terrific playground, big grassy play area, and boulder-strewn creek (dry this year) that kids love to explore. The trail heads up the canyon to meet the more-challenging Jesusita Trail, where the fire of the same name started in May 2009. Plant life has returned and there are glorious views. (258 Canon Drive)
Explore the Harbor
Santa Barbara Harbor is filled with enough activities to please every family member. Start with a stroll along the Breakwater, but watch for high waves that send icy spray flying over the walkway. Thirty-six flags representing local nonprofit groups fly along the pathway, which leads to a sandy beach where harbor seals often haul out. Give them their space, and enjoy the salty air and views of the waterfront.
My favorite “hidden treasure” is the Li’l Toot, an adorable little water taxi with bubbles coming out of its smokestack, which plies the waters between Stearns Wharf and the Harbor daily from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 adults, $2 kids, one-way. (805-465-6676, www.celebrationsantabarbara.com)
Panoramic views of the Harbor, waterfront, cityscape, Channel Islands, and Los Padres Mountains can be seen from the deck of the Outdoors Santa Barbara Visitors Center perched atop the Maritime Museum. There are displays and telescopes for viewing wildlife. Inside, the region’s history is nicely interpreted. It’s free – just take the elevator inside the Museum lobby. Don’t miss the Maritime Museum itself! Among its treasures are a handmade Chumash wooden tomol (canoe), restored Fresnel lighthouse lens, and two Spanish canons found at Goleta Beach. (805-962-8404, www.sbmm.org)
Step Back in Time
Ralph Fox Steedman and his wife moved into their newly built Spanish Colonial Revival home in Montecito, dubbed Casa del Herrero, in June 1925. They, or other family members, lived on the 11-acre estate until it opened to the public 70 years later. Take a tour to see the Steedmans’ carefully selected antiques, artwork, and furnishings –including hand-embroidered bath towels.
Ralph’s extensive workshop appears untouched, with tools and equipment meticulously organized and labeled. Guided tours are Wednesdays and Saturdays by advance reservation. Book a visit in December when the Casa is adorned for the holidays and hot spiced cider is served. (805-565-5653, www.casadelherrero.com).