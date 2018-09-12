This weekend, Santa Barbara art lovers can explore both contemporary, cutting-edge art and traditional fabric handicrafts, and music fans can enjoy the latest synth-pop icons and traditional Barbershop quartets.
Funk Zone showcase
If you’ve ever wondered what Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone is all about, Friday night is a good time to find out. It’s not only the monthly Art Walk, with more than a dozen galleries and studios open to visit, it’s also the opening of the annual Artist Showcase, which features works by more than 20 Funk Zone artists all in one place. That place is the gallery at MichaelKate Interiors (132 Santa Barbara St., 805-963-1411), where the opening reception runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Ted Mills, host of “The Funk Zone Podcast” (www.funkzonepodcast.com) moderates a discussion with several artists at 6 p.m. The Artist Showcase runs through Nov. 11 and is free to view. For a map of other galleries open Friday night, visit “Funk Zone Santa Barbara” on Facebook.
Stitch in time
The Coastal Quilters Guild of Santa Barbara & Goleta hosts its biannual quilt show, "Harvest of Colors," at the Earl Warren Showgrounds on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A weekend pass is only $10 to view these amazing works of stitchery. More than 200 traditional, modern and art quilts by various artists are on view at the show, which also celebrates the guild’s 30th anniversary. Featured artist Freddy Moran creates vividly colored creations that fetch a bundle -- the quilts on her website start at $2,000. Author of the seminal “Freddy’s House,” she didn’t start quilting until she was 60 years old. It’s never too late for creativity to strike! (www.coastalquilters.org)
Synth-pop icons
Someday not too far in the future, people will brag, “I saw Future Islands at the Lobero.” This band is destined for the big time. Their synthesizer-rich songs are addictive ear candy, the lyrics are heartfelt and lead singer Samuel T. Herring is charismatic as heck. They aren’t kids, either. The band started in 2006 and Herring is in his mid-30s. Labeled as “synth-pop,” they are more “new wave” meets post-Punk, not unlike 1970s bands like Blondie, the Cars and Depeche Mode, but with a 21st-century twist. They’ve played the main stage at Coachella. Don’t miss them Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Lobero. Tickets start at $31. (805-963-0761, www.Lobero.com)
Harmonious singing
A cappella singing, specifically barbershop harmonies, are showcased at “Everyone in Harmony” concerts presented by Pacific Sound Men’s Chorus at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Marjorie Luke Theatre (in Santa Barbara Junior High School). Special guests include the Newfangled Four, a charming young quartet who were International Collegiate Barbershop Quartet Champions in 2013. Also performing is the female Carpe Diem Chorus, winners of the 2017 International Small Chorus Contest, the local chapter of Sweet Adelines, and the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Choir. Tickets are $25 general admission. (805-813-0878, www.pacificsoundchorus.org)