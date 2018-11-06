It’s a grab bag of diverse events this weekend in Santa Barbara. Many are free or low cost.
“Supak’a” Celebrates Chumash Culture
Four local Chumash tribes co-host a day of celebration of the rich traditions of this region’s indigenous peoples on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. This free “Supak’a” includes singing, dancing, storytelling, basket weaving, crafts, and traditional Chumash games. Jewelry and other handmade goods are for sale. Hear about the tribes’ ongoing efforts to revitalize their native language, and gain an understanding for the values and traditions they hold dear. Chumash veterans who have served our country will be honored.
While at the museum, visit the “Chumash Life” exhibit which houses an impressive collection of baskets (some with designs inspired by Spanish colonial coins), arrow making kits, hinged-stick snares, water bottle baskets, and more. In the Maximus Gallery, “The Kingdom of California” is an exhibit of antique maps of the Pacific coast that also features rare books. (805-682-4711, www.sbnature.org)
Free Bird Walk
Stevens Park, in the San Roque (san ROW-key) neighborhood, is the entrance to several creekside and hillside hiking trails, and provides a diverse habitat for many species of birds. Santa Barbara Audubon hosts a free bird walk there on Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring bird books, binoculars and/or spotting scopes. Leader Peter Thompson welcomes newbies! (https://santabarbaraaudubon.org)
“Secrets and Illusions”
Ivan Amodei is a master illusionist, known for creating big stage experiences. At his Saturday show at the Lobero Theatre, starting at 7 p.m., the audience is transported to the streets of Paris and the Louvre Museum where they are escorted through galleries filled with great works of art. What makes Amodei unique is how he combines storytelling, thought-provoking vignettes, and audience participation. What also sets him apart is that he was able to stump two of the greatest magicians of our time, Penn and Teller, as part of their “Fool Us” television show. Tickets start at $45, get them now before they…disappear. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com).
Delightful “Amelie”
The new stage musical “Amelie” is based on the 2001 film comedy of the same name, and it makes sense that this delightful story be set to music. It follows an inquisitive, yet painfully shy young French girl who secretly orchestrates small acts of kindness to those around her. Paris and the streets of Montmartre are the settings for the musical which ran on Broadway just last year.
Out of the Box Theatre Company presents “Amelie” this Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. (with the same show times next weekend) at the Center Stage Theater. Tickets are $35 general admission. (805-963-0408, www.outoftheboxtheatre.org)
Quick pick: “Paths of Gold,” opening at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on Friday, features nine exquisite Japanese folding screens dating from the 16th through 19th centuries, three handscrolls lavishly painted in gold, and other treasures. (805-963-4364, www.sbma.net)