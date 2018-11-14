Three local performing arts organizations present world premiere collaboration this weekend – a “must see” that makes it worth a drive “south on 101.”
“The Soldier’s Tale”
This weekend marks the world premiere of a collaboration by the Santa Barbara Symphony, State Street Ballet, and Ensemble Theatre Company in honor of the 100th anniversary of the debut of Igor Stravinsky’s “The Soldier’s Tale.” Actor Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future”), who lives locally, will narrate this work, which was conceived “to be read, played, and danced.”
Based on a Russian folk tale, the Faustian fable follows a deserting soldier who trades his violin to the devil in return for wealth. Actors and dancers tell the tale, which includes a wild card game, love lost and found, and a frantic devil’s dance. The music integrates tango rhythms, marches, a waltz, and jazz, which was still new in 1918.
Stravinsky’s famed “Rite of Spring,” also on the program, was written five years earlier, in 1913, but is no less modern. Even today its wild rhythms feel contemporary. Performances are Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Granada Theatre. Tickets begin at $29. (805-899-2222, www.granadasb.org)
“Roy Orbison Returns”
Though he departed this world far too young, at age 52 in 1988, Roy Orbison’s legacy continues in the live stage show “Roy Orbison Returns,” which is presented at the Lobero Theatre on Friday night at 8 p.m.
This fully scripted musical theater work focuses on Orbison’s 1980s concert years, but reflects his 30-year career from early Teen Kings rockabilly days through doo-wop, and into his hit-making years in the 1960s, then to his revival of the 1980s and collaborations with the Traveling Wilburys. Wiley Ray and the Big O Band play Roy’s hits such as “Pretty Woman,” “Crying,” “Only the Lonely,” and more. This is a benefit for the Lights Up! Teen Theatre Company, who open the show. Tickets start at $39. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)
Doublewide Kings Play Neil Young
Another American rock icon is celebrated this weekend — Neil Young. Local band the Doublewide Kings dedicate an entire show to Young’s work, ranging from the acoustical magic of “Sugar Mountain” to the gritty sounds of “Cinnamon Girl.” As Young sings, “My my, hey, hey, rock and roll is here to stay.” This one-night only show features favorites from a career spanning 50 years. (Young is still with us, by the way, and played a surprise pop-up show at the Lobero last summer.)
The Doublewide Kings play Neil Young on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre. Tickets are $35 and $48 (includes pre-show reception with the band and VIP seating) to “keep on rockin’ in the free world.” (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)
Quick tip: Second Annual Santa Barbara Cerveza Festival offers beers from around Latin America on Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. at the Community Arts Workshop, 931 Garden Street.
Admission is $15 at the door, $6 beers sold inside include Cabotella, Quilmes, Cusquena, and more. (www.cervezafestival.com)