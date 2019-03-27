Activities this weekend in Santa Barbara are so diverse: the Shen Yun troupe from China, music from Celtic lands of Western Europe, a tour of the hip Funk Zone and a workshop on attracting butterflies to your garden.
Shen Yun spectacle
The Chinese dance company Shen Yun shows harken back to classical Chinese dance and music traditions, some 5,000 years old. Dancers perform leaps, jumps, tumbling and even comedic movements. They seem to fly. Colorful costumes, hi-tech digital backdrops and a live orchestra, which with traditional Chinese instruments make this a true spectacle.
Shen Yun sprung from Falun Gong, a Chinese religious spiritual practice that originated in 1992 that incorporates Taoist and Buddhist traditions, meditation and tai chi-type exercises. By 1999, it had 70 million followers, and was outlawed by the Chinese government and labeled a cult, its members persecuted.
Shen Yun started in the U.S. in 2006, and currently five companies tour the world, but are not allowed in China. Shows do include political and religious messages.
Performances at the Granada Theatre are Friday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 30, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sunday, March 31, at 1 p.m. Tickets start at $84. (805-899-2222, www.granadasb.org)
Celtic duo
The Wooden Hall series continues with Sam ’n Ash, who perform traditional Celtic music, folk tunes and original works on accordion and mandolin, respectively. Ashley Broder and Samantha Harvey met while both lived in Ventura and were active in the Irish music and dance scene. They describe themselves as “Celtic inspired,” but will perform modern and traditional French tunes as well. Sam is an accomplished percussive dancer and may be convinced to put down the accordion and dance a bit. Tickets are $25 at the door of the Alhecama Theatre for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. show. (215 A, E. Canon Perdido St., www.sbama.org)
Butterfly gardens
Love butterflies? The UC Master Gardeners of Santa Barbara County are the experts who created and maintain the lovely Butterfly Garden at Alice Keck Memorial Gardens. It’s the site of Saturday’s free workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on how to create your own butterfly garden. Master Gardeners will be on hand to give you all the info you need, distribute handouts and give visual garden tours. Kids get a free coloring book and can plant a seed of a butterfly-friendly plant. (1500 Garden St., 805-893-3485, http://cesantabarbara.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardener)
In Funk Zone
Join John Ummel on Saturday, March 30, at 2 p.m. for a 90-minute stroll through Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, a former warehouse district now turned cool locale of tasting rooms, brew pubs, eateries and art galleries. He has more than 50 photos that will transport you back in time as you explore the 10-square-block zone. Enjoy a visit to a brewery, chat with artists and drink in the atmosphere. Tour begins and ends in front of the new Funk Zone Visitor Center, 120 State St. Tour is free, but reservations are suggested. (http://freewalkingtoursb.com)