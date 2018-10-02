Snow in October? In Santa Barbara? The Santa Barbara Museum of Art ’s new exhibit of snowscapes opens this weekend. Also enjoy a ballet inspired by a silent movie star, a stage comedy of manners and more.
'Let it Snow!'
The Museum of Art is open during renovations, and curators delved into their impressive collection for a new exhibit centered on the theme of snow. American and European artists are represented, including John McCoy (father-in-law of painter N.C. Wyeth), Stanislas Lepine (a student of Camille Corot), American Impressionist Edward Redfield and the self-taught and revered Grandma Moses.
Special gallery lighting enhances the painted snowscapes, and cool wall colors create a chilly illusion. Brrrr! “Let it Snow: Paintings of Winter” opens on Sunday and runs through Jan. 6. Admission is half off through 2018 -- only $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, students and kids aged 6 to 17. Open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. (805-963-4364, www.sbma.net)
'Chaplin premiere'
The comedic world of silent screen star Charlie Chaplin is the inspiration for a new State Street Ballet collaboration. Kevin Jenkins, who staged last year’s wonderful “C’est la vie,” and Edgar Zendejas (“Common Ground,” “Rite of Spring”) join with resident choreographer William Soleau to bring Chaplin to life. Dance, mime, soundscapes, multimedia and other elements are combined in “Chaplin” to capture his whimsy and style. The evening-long program debuts on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Granada Theatre and features 20 dancers, comedy, pathos, bowler hats and balloons. Tickets start at $36. (805-899-2222, www.granadasb.org)
Rhyming farce
Who knew that a play first staged in 1666 would ring so true today? “School for Lies,” now playing at the New Vic Theater, is inspired by “The Misanthrope,” Moliere’s farce about the hypocrisies of French aristocratic society. But it still sizzles in David Ives’ (“Venus in Fur”) brilliant adaptation, which is, like the original, set in rhyming verse and takes place in the 17th century.
Frank is a crabby guy with a caustic wit who despises hypocrisy and pomp. Celimene is a young upper-class widow of wit and style. They trade verbal barbs in iambic pentameter and, of course, fall in love in this madcap comedy staged by Ensemble Theatre Company through Oct. 21. Ticket prices vary by performance date, visit www.emsembletheatre.com or call (805) 965-5400.
Just 'Gripp'ing!
“It’s Raining Tacos.” “Yum Yum Breakfast Burritos.” They may sound like food products, but are hits from Emmy-winning singer-songwriter Parry Gripp, who is “huge” with kids and adults alike. (My favorite: “Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom Nom,” set to videos of adorable little critters eating.) He’ll perform songs from his new book “Somebunny Loves Me” on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Chaucer’s Bookstore (3321 State St.). It’s meant to inspire young animal lovers to be gentle with pets, to care, and to love them -- be it dogs, cats, lizards, fish, rabbits, or other critters. (805-682-6787, www.chaucersbooks.com)