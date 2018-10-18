Halloween starts early in Santa Barbara, with three nights of the kooky-not-spooky Boo at the Zoo this weekend. Musical options abound with online sensation Puddles Pity Party (who looks a bit kooky), Mexican singer-songwriter Quique Escamilla, and more.
Spookiness at the Zoo
At the Santa Barbara Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo, costumed kids aged two to 12 and their families enjoy traffic-free trick-or-treating, over 70 costumed characters, visits by live creepy crawly critters, and other special activities. Ride the Zoo Choo-Choo Train, hear spooky storytelling from Mother Goose, brave the haunted cemetery, check out aerial performers on silks, and bounce all night long in the expanded Bounce House Extravaganza. Older kids love the Scare Zone, located in the Eeeww! exhibit.
The Zoo’s decorations reflect this year’s yummy theme Candypalooza, inspired by a popular children’s board game. Hours are Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., and Sunday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 children aged 2 to 12, and now include all special activities. (805-962-5339, www.sbzoo.org/boo-zoo)
“Puddles” at the Lobero
He’s six foot eight inches tall, sports whiteface clown makeup and shaved head, and sings sad songs in a lovely baritone voice. He’s Mike Geier, better known as Puddles Pity Party, a YouTube sensation with more than 76 million views who covers classic songs by ABBA, Queen, and David Bowie, among others. The Atlanta Journal Constitution may have said it best, “a veritable Pagliacci by way of Pee-Wee Herman and David Lynch.”
A quarterfinalist on season 12 of “America’s Got Talent,” he brings his awkward, hilarious persona (and suitcase full of Kleenix) to the Lobero Theatre on Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $31 and go up to a $96 VIP ticket that includes a pre-show “Puddles Cuddles with Coffee ’n Croonin’,” early admission, and a souvenir. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)
Quique Escamilla at the Luke
Twenty-five years of live performing enables singer-songwriter Quique Escamilla to quickly connect with audiences through the power of his voice and the passion of his convictions. This Juno Award winner (Canada’s Grammy) was born in Chiapas, Mexico, and performs songs in both Spanish and English that address political and social issues of today. His style blends folk music such as huapango and rancheras with jazz, pop, rock, and ska.
See him in a free solo performance on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Marjorie Luke Theatre (in Santa Barbara Junior High), presented by Viva el Arte. (www.luketheatre.org)
Ojai Storytelling in Goleta
Renowned for tales of imagination, the yarn-spinners from the Ojai Storytelling Festival hit the road for a show targeted at tots at UCSB’s Campbell Hall on Sunday at 3 p.m. Kids will never forget the tales of adventure and invention, combined with movement, puppetry, song, and audience participation. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids aged 12 and under. Come an hour early for free face painting and fun. (805-893-3535, www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu)