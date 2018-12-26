Need something to do with the kids this weekend? Here are some ideas to get the little ones out of the house and away from the Christmas cookies.
Bountiful Beaches
Santa Barbara’s southern-facing coastline means that the surf is usually gentle and there are few riptides. It also means that this a good place for kids learn to kayak, surf and paddleboard. Local families favor Arroyo Burro Beach, which they call “Hendry’s,” and Goleta Beach Park. Both have ample restrooms, picnic areas, and easy beach access. Downtown’s East, West, and Leadbetter beaches have less amenities, but are still fun for a family outing of beach combing, wading, and enjoying the ocean breezes.
Plenty of Parks
More than a dozen parks are waiting. Want an outrageous play structure? Visit Alameda Park’s renovated Kids World. How about a playground with ocean view? That’s Shoreline Park. Or a bubbling stream to explore after a rain? Try Rocky Nook or Stevens parks. The Mission Rose Garden’s large grassy area is perfect for tossing a Frisbee — and there’s Evergreen Disc Golf Course in Goleta near Brandon Elementary School. Don’t miss the charms of 25-acre Lake Los Carneros in nearby Goleta.
Zoo-per Zoo
The Santa Barbara Zoo now features two live reindeer (named Cookie and Peppermint) through Jan. 1 and a pair of furry koalas (Chuckles and Thackory) through mid-April. Asian elephant Little Mac recently lost her longtime companion Sujatha, but the elderly pachyderm is doing quite well on her own, as is Chadwick, a “senior citizen” African lion, who is living out his golden years as the Zoo’s sole lion. See endangered species such as snow leopards, Western lowland gorillas, California condors and desert tortoises. Feed the giraffes, ride the Zoo Train, pan for precious minerals, or take in a live show featuring a 14-foot long T-rex puppet named Duncan (weekends until Memorial Day).
Rainy Day Favorites
MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation provides cool interactive experiences in science and creativity in order to ignite learning. Three floors are filled with hands-on activities using technology, tools, movement, sound, wind, gravity, light, multimedia, fluid dynamics, and so much more. Just set the kids loose and see what captures their interest … and yours! Don’t miss the rooftop Sky Garden and glass Sky Deck.
At the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the Mammal Hall’s natural history dioramas have been refreshed, animal specimens restored, and interactives added. The Bird Hall also has more to see and touch. A permanent Butterfly Pavilion opens this spring. The creek-side setting is also great for exploring. Their Sea Center on Stearns Wharf offers close-up, often wet, fun and learning.
Expand your children’s horizons by visiting the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art, or Maritime Museum. Go back in time at the Old Mission, El Presidio State Park, Casa de la Guerra, or Historical Museum. A hidden gem: the Carriage and Western Art Museum near Pershing Park.