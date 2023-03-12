Solvang Theaterfest's annual Spring Concert Season will kick off Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. with an evening of smooth, urban jazz by Peter White and Richard Elliot.
White, who is a popular British electric and nylon-string guitarist, is known for his lyrical and inventive approach to contemporary smooth jazz and fusion, and Elliot, a saxophonist and composer originally from Scotland, is widely considered one of the architects of urban contemporary jazz, according to reports.
On April 15, classic 70's rock group Pablo Cruise will hit the Amphitheater stage at 7 p.m., featuring music by David Jenkins (guitars, vocals), Cory Lerios (keyboards, vocals), Bud Cockerel (bass, vocals) and Steve Price (drums, percussion).