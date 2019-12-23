Solvang skies light up with 100 holiday drones

The city of Solvang lit up the sky Saturday night with a cinematic show of lights a few thousand feet in the air, as part of the city's monthlong Julefest celebration.

Animating the night with wonderment and sparkling dramatics set to holiday music, a fleet of 100 autonomous drones was controlled by Firefly Drone Shows, one of only a handful of FAA-licensed drone show operators in the U.S.

The 15-minute techie show coined "Aurora Dronealis," in choreographed form, morphed into a variety of holiday images against the dark valley skies.

Thousands of spectators either paid to gather at the launching pad in downtown Solvang or congregated along streets and in front of downtown businesses and homes to catch the history-making spectacle.

Santa Claus riding his sleigh, the infamous leg lamp from holiday movie 'A Christmas Story', and a large twinkling star were among the many aerial pictorials drawn in the sky by the synchronized robotics.

