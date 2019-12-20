Solvang Julefest festivities continue through December

The City of Solvang in partnership with Northern California-based IDK Events, will continue its lineup of Solvang Julefest holiday events through the month of December.
On Saturday, Dec. 21, from 12- 4 p.m., Santa’s Village in Solvang Park will conclude. The community event which hosts live animals and features real snow will offer photos with Santa, and free gift wrapping services provided by the non-profit Santa Barbara Veterans Foundation. Items to be gift wrapped must be purchased from Solvang merchants and a receipt must be presented.
Kids can also enjoy free face painting at the park, and dogs can receive a free nail trimming, courtesy of Bree's Mobile Paw Spa.
On Saturday evening, beginning at 6 p.m., a choreographed drone show themed “Aurora Dronealis,” viewable from as far as five miles away from its launching pad, Solvang Lot 72100, Alisal Mesa Road, will feature a fleet of 100 autonomous drones soaring a few thousand feet in the air. The drones, choreographed to a custom music soundtrack, will synchronize and morph into larger-than-life holiday imagery in the night skies. The show lasts approximately 15 minutes.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday through 8 p.m., from Dec. 19-21 and Dec. 26-28, multiple Solvang merchants will welcome holiday shoppers with later store hours. Sweets stops like Old Danish Fudge Kitchen, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates and Birkholm’s Bakery & Café will join specialty retailers such as Solvang Spice Merchant, SYV Essential Oils, The Clique, Solvang Knives, the perennially-Christmas Jule Hus, The Copenhagen House, and historical Solvang shop, Rasmussen’s, as family-friendly eateries and varied drinks establishments fuel buyers for the extended haul.
Since "Locally owned, Internationally known" event producers IDK Events won the bid to design and execute Solvang's month-long signature Julefest celebration in September, co-founder and company president Scott Shuemake and his team have been working around the clock to pull off a memorable snow-filled event that he hopes locals will love.
You have free articles remaining.
The Good Life, a craft beer and wine cellar, will quench thirsts, as will Lions Peak Vineyard, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards and Dana V. Wines, and other Solvang experiences keep late hours on those dates as well. Silk Road Transportation and Wine Tours, and The Ultimate Escape Rooms will also offer extended hours.
Restaurants and cafés boasting kid-friendly fare – from pizza and Italian items, to Asian noodle dishes and burgers, to Greek bites, to Aebleskiver and wine country cuisine – will open their doors and dining rooms to evening holiday shoppers. Joining the late-hour party are Tower Pizza, Osteria Grappolo, Cecco Ristorante, Toscana, Solvang Restaurant, The Red Viking Restaurant, Café Dolce, Succulent Café, CHOMP, APF Ramen at Hill Haven Provisions, Ramen Kotori, Pho 805, Petros Kafe, Mad & Vin at The Landsby, First & Oak at Mirabelle Inn, and Root 246 at Hotel Corque.
One particular highlight of Solvang’s after-hours holiday shopping opportunity, is the Christmas Market Light Show. Thursday, Friday and Saturday night on Dec. 19 - 21 and 26-28, from 6:30-8 p.m. on the half-hour, Copenhagen Drive will shine with a specially-choreographed light show accompanied by synced music.
Saturday Dec. 21 and 28, from 5-7 p.m., free candlelight tours will be conducted, offering participants a LED candle guided tour through Solvang to learn about the town while listening to Christmas carols and enjoying the town's twinkling lights.
The traditional Nisse Adventure lives on through Jan. 3, inviting families to hunt for the Jule Nisse, a mischievous elf-like Danish figures hidden around Solvang. This year, the Nisse Adventure has gone digital. Start at the Solvang Visitor Center to find a QR code to scan and access the first clue. From thereafter, participants will scan the QR code on each Nisse to receive the next clue.
Once the last Nisse is found, a special gift will be awarded to participants.
Longtime friends John Martino and Bent Olsen of Olsen's Bakery have been named 2019 Solvang Julefest Parade grand marshals for their commitment to the betterment of the city.
After nearly a decade without a live Christmas tree, the city of Solvang can once again pride itself in featuring an oversized conifer in the town's center and maintaining its growing reputation as one of the 10 most "Christmassy towns" in the U.S.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.