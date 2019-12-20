Solvang Julefest festivities continue through December

Thursday, Friday and Saturday through 8 p.m., from Dec. 19-21 and Dec. 26-28, multiple Solvang merchants will welcome holiday shoppers with later store hours. Sweets stops like Old Danish Fudge Kitchen, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates and Birkholm’s Bakery & Café will join specialty retailers such as Solvang Spice Merchant, SYV Essential Oils, The Clique, Solvang Knives, the perennially-Christmas Jule Hus, The Copenhagen House, and historical Solvang shop, Rasmussen’s, as family-friendly eateries and varied drinks establishments fuel buyers for the extended haul.

+3 In the Christmas spirit: Solvang Julefest producer Scott Schuemake shares festival details Since "Locally owned, Internationally known" event producers IDK Events won the bid to design and execute Solvang's month-long signature Julefest celebration in September, co-founder and company president Scott Shuemake and his team have been working around the clock to pull off a memorable snow-filled event that he hopes locals will love.

The Good Life, a craft beer and wine cellar, will quench thirsts, as will Lions Peak Vineyard, Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards and Dana V. Wines, and other Solvang experiences keep late hours on those dates as well. Silk Road Transportation and Wine Tours, and The Ultimate Escape Rooms will also offer extended hours.