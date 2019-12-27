Solvang Julefest 2019 concludes with Danish New Year celebration, annual Tree Burn ceremony

111318 Solvang Julefest 2

The annual Fire Safety Demonstration and Christmas Tree Burn is slated for Jan. 3.

 Contributed Photo

After a successful month of Julefest events which included a Dec. 21 holiday drone show that drew thousands of people to the city of Solvang, the "village of lights" is set to host the last few scheduled festivities of the season.

A countdown to the Danish New Year, "Dansk New Year," will be held in Solvang Park, at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street, on Tues., Dec. 31, from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. 

The kid-friendly, daytime New Year's Eve celebration which will feature holiday goodies, games, music and plenty of Danish tradition, will also include a simulcast of the New Year’s Eve events taking place in Copenhagen’s Tivoli Gardens. The clock strikes midnight in Denmark at 3 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Julefest will come to a close with the annual Christmas Tree Burn and Fire Safety Demonstration on Jan. 3 from 5-7 p.m.  

Held in the fields of Old Mission Santa Inés, located at 1760 Mission Drive in Solvang, the Solvang Parks & Recreation coordinated event will be supervised by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

In addition to the Tree Burn, the ceremony will include free, live entertainment and refreshments for purchase.

For more information on the special event, visit www.SolvangJulefest.org/treeburn or call 805-688-7529.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

