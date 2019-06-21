Solvang will celebrate Independence Day on Thursday, July 4, with a lineup of special events and activities around town for the whole family to enjoy.
- 10 a.m. — Free Concert by Santa Ynez Valley Wind Ensemble at Solvang Park, located at Mission Drive & First Street
- 11 a.m. — Independence Day Parade themed “We the People” presented by Solvang Rotary Club, will start at Old Mission Santa Ines, located at 1760 Mission Drive, and head west along Mission Drive /Route 246; turn south on Fourth Place, then continue east along Copenhagen Drive and back to Old Mission Santa Ines. 2019 Parade Grand Marshals are Rutledge "Putty" Mills and his wife Carol of Santa Ynez.
- 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. — BBQ sponsored by Solvang Rotary Club will feature hot dogs, hamburgers, linguiça and fixings, plus a free concert by the T-Bone Ramblers of classic rock tunes at Solvang Park, located at Mission Drive & First Street.
- 2 - 3 p.m. — Free Concert by Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale accompanied by area musicians under the direction of Dr. Michael Elgin featuring Americana, traditional & patriotic music in a “July 4th Jamboree” at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1765 Mission Drive.
- 2 - 9 p.m. — Annual Solvang Independence Day Festival sponsored by Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley will feature food booths, wine & beer garden, and plenty of kids’ activities. Gates open at Old Mission Santa Inés at 2 p.m.until 9:30 p.m. Live entertainment will begin at 5 p.m. with local performers Steve Ochoa Band, Jineanne Coderre Band and Bear Redell. Admission is $10 and free for children ages 7 and under, as well as free for active duty military and their immediate family members with I.D. All proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Solvang Friendship House (880 Friendship Lane) or Hometown Insurance (186 W Hwy 246, Buellton) or at the gate.
- 9 - 9:30 p.m. — Solvang Independence Day Fireworks Show sponsored by Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley will be held in the fields at Old Mission Santa Inés (1760 Mission Drive).
*There is free parking in public lots and businesses throughout Solvang.
The Solvang Visitors Center is open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 1639 Copenhagen Drive, offering free maps, visitor guides, savings coupons and plenty of information. It is operated by staff of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB).
