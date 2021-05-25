060220-syv-A1-teasers
The Fourth of July festivities in Solvang which typically include a widely watched fireworks show at Old Mission Santa Inés, has been sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Rotary Club for 24 years.

 Contributed photo

Solvang's Fourth of July Fireworks Show and Festival has been canceled for the second consecutive year, however the parade could march on.

The decision to cancel the fireworks show was financial, according to Rotary Club of the Santa Ynez Valley President Randy Jones, whose club has sponsored the all-day event at Old Mission Santa Inés since 1995.

"We were concerned with forfeiting all the upfront costs if the state or county shut it down," he said, referring to the profits raised each year through the annual event that help fund charitable causes supported by the club. 

Jones added that the Rotary Club already is "planning the biggest and best for 2022." 

The Independence Day parade, sponsored by the Solvang Rotary Club, still could roll through downtown Solvang as club members continue to discuss the possibility. 

The status of the parade will be confirmed next week, according to Solvang Rotary Club member and longtime Fourth of July parade announcer Allan Jones.

