The Andersen Family float was named the overall winner in the 2019 Danish Days Parade on Saturday.
The float consisted of a towering, mobile castle topped with a Danish flag, representing this year's theme, "A Salute to Denmark’s Flag: Celebrating 800 Years of Dannebrog."
Headed up by this year’s grand marshals, Ken and Allie Andersen, the parade featured more than 30 entries, according to the Solvang Danish Days Committee.
Other category winners included: The Klitgaard Family Celebrates Dannebrog (Best Family/Group entry); the Pioneer Valley High School band (Best Musical entry); Lil' Orphan Hammies (Best Equestrian/Live Animal entry); and the Santa Ynez Valley High School MechaPirates Robotics Team 5136 (Best Miscellaneous Entry).
Solvang Danish Days 2020 is set for Sept. 18 to 20.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Copyright 2019 Santa Maria Times, Incorporated, dba Santa Maria Times, 3200 Skyway Drive Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria Times, Incorporated is an indirect subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy