Solvang, Buellton Recs collaborate with local museums to present 2020 travel excursions

Through the month of May, residents can jump aboard an adventure-bound bus, and get away just for the day.
On Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests will tour the historic landmark, Piedras Blancas Lighthouse landmark, located on a rugged windswept point just north of Hearst Castle. Afterwards, the group will stop at the Elephant Seal rookery and have lunch in the charming village of Cambria. A last stop in the small town of Harmony will complete the adventure. Guests will meet at the Buellton Rec Center. Be prepared for cold coastal weather and dress warm. Cost per person is $59. For reservations, visit the Buellton Rec Center at www.buelltonrec.com/buellton/ or call 805-688-1086. The trip is hosted by Wildling Museum of Art & Nature and Buellton Rec Center.
A trip to Adamson House & Malibu Pier, hosted by Elverhøj Museum of History & Art and Buellton Rec Center (departing depot), will take place on Tuesday, March 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy a private tour of the Malibu Lagoon Museum and the historic Adamson House and gardens which was built in 1929 in the Spanish Colonial Revival architecture. The museum was home to the last family members to own the 17,000 acre Malibu Spanish Land Grant. The house boasts intricate Spanish and Moorish tile work, hand-carved doors, distinctive cast ironwork, and beautiful gardens. A self-directed lunch break will be taken at the nearby Malibu Pier which features two dining options from Malibu Farm. Cost per person is $49. For reservations visit http://www.buelltonrec.com/buellton/ or call 805-688-1086.
Meeting at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, day-trippers will head to Huntington Library & Gardens on Wednesday, April 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., to experience art and culture set against a 150-acre garden featuring over 14,000 plants. Hosted by the Wilding Museum of Art & Nature and Solvang Rec Department, the trip also includes a special walking group tour of the Japanese Garden. After the tour, guests will enjoy free time to explore the many other gardens and the historic Huntington art collection, which includes works from the 15th to the early 20th century. Cost per person is $65. For reservations, visit www.cityofsolvang.com/188/Adult-Programs or call Solvang Rec at 805-688-5575.
Heading to Southern California’s historic gateway to the cosmos, guests will meet at Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall on Wednesday, May 20 at 9 a.m. and travel to Griffith Observatory, returning at 6:30 p.m. Adventurers can peek through telescopes, explore exhibits, and enjoy iconic views of Los Angeles from atop Mount Hollywood. Admission to the Samuel Oschin Planetarium for “Centered in the Universe” is free. The trip is hosted by the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature and Solvang Rec Department. Cost per person is $40. For reservations, visit www.cityofsolvang.com/188/Adult-Programs or call Solvang Rec at 805-688-5575.
For more details about a particular excursion, contact hosting museum: Elverhoj Museum of History & Art at 805-686-1211, or the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature at 805-688-1082.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.