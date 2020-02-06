Solvang, Buellton Recs collaborate with local museums to present 2020 travel excursions

Through the month of May, residents can jump aboard an adventure-bound bus, and get away just for the day.

On Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests will tour the historic landmark, Piedras Blancas Lighthouse landmark, located on a rugged windswept point just north of Hearst Castle. Afterwards, the group will stop at the Elephant Seal rookery and have lunch in the charming village of Cambria. A last stop in the small town of Harmony will complete the adventure. Guests will meet at the Buellton Rec Center. Be prepared for cold coastal weather and dress warm. Cost per person is $59. For reservations, visit the Buellton Rec Center at www.buelltonrec.com/buellton/ or call 805-688-1086. The trip is hosted by Wildling Museum of Art & Nature and Buellton Rec Center.