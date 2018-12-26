The Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum invites adults and children to their annual Noon Year’s Eve party! This festive event is a way to celebrate the new year with little ones who are too young to stay up until midnight. Go to sip sparkling cider, eat cookies, make 2019 capsules and other art, and party crowns and noisemakers for when the clock strikes noon. Admission is $6 per person or free to members. The party is Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the museum, 705 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria. Info: Robbie Naten, 805-928-8414, robbie.smvdm@gmail.com, smvdiscoverymuseum.org.