Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding Program will hold its annual Cowboy Ball on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Dr. Gary and Lisa Novatt’s 'Happy N Ranch' property in Buellton. The fundraising event is the organization's annual major fundraiser, and this year marks 30 years of offering the local community the power of healing through horses.
Its founders — and the people who helped make the program possible such as Mary Ann Evans, Ph.D, Tina McEnroe, Lorraine Bettaglia, David Hunsicker, Judy Adams, Dr. Ben Bramsen, Christie Barrack, among many others — will be honored at the event.
Proceeds from the Cowboy Ball allow the nonprofit to provide scholarships to low-income special-needs students. The program treats all ages from very young riders to seniors diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.
The therapeutic riding program of northern Santa Barbara County is an accredited, multi-faceted program that uses horses and equine activities as therapy for children and adults with physical, learning, social, behavioral and emotional challenges — regardless of their ability to pay.
More than 60 students attend the riding program each week.
The Cowboy Ball begins at 5 p.m. Guests will be entertained by live music provided by the band, Montgomery Dougherty. Hors d’oeuvres and an elegant sit-down dinner catered by Chef Alfonso Curti of Trattoria Uliveto will be served.
Guests will also be treated to riding demonstrations from students currently enrolled in the Therapeutic Riding Program.
Items offered in the evening’s auction are a luncheon at The Brave and the Maiden, dinner for 12 catered at your home by Chef Alfonso Curti, an Alaskan fishing trip for two, a week at a luxurious condo in Scottsdale, a horse painting donated by Suzan Hamilton Todd, hotel stays, jewelry, wine and dinners at many of the Valley’s finest restaurants.
Several fine desserts will be auctioned off, including a Swedish Princess Cake from Solvang Bakery, a chocolate creation from Dawn Peters at Decadence Bakery and Valley favorites from Baker’s Table, New Frontier and Olsen’s Bakery, plus three exciting dessert creations by Chef Domiano Carrara.
Chef Carrara, whose desserts have created a bidding frenzy, is a world-renowned pastry chef on Food Network who also has three cooking shows in his native Italy.
There will be a raffle drawing with the winner receiving a 2019 Kawasaki Mule, 4-wheel drive vehicle sponsored in part by Kawasaki and Santa Maria Harley-Davidson. With only 1,000 tickets being sold at $50 each, ticket holders’ odds are excellent. The winner need not be present to win.
Tickets for the cowboy chic event are $125 and include wine from Brick Barn Wine Estate, local beers, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and dancing. Tickets and a list of event sponsors are available at www.syvtherapeuticriding.org/events.
For more information, contact Robin Serritslev at robinserritslev@hotmail.com or (805)325-1544.
