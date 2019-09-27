Now that the fall season has arrived, locals can expect to see some unlikely characters cropping up around town. The 7th annual Santa Ynez Valley “Scarecrow Fest and Contest” officially kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 31.
The community is also invited to attend a variety of festive fall events around the Valley.
More than 100 scarecrows are expected to appear throughout the month of October at local businesses, individual homes and school organizations, according to a contest spokesperson.
Taking part in the festivities will be the towns of Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez, and Solvang — where the original Scarecrow Fest originated in 2010, initiated by the Solvang 3rd Wednesday committee.
Visitors and Valley locals are invited to judge and vote for their favorite scarecrows in the “field,” and use the hashtag #syvscarecrows in their posts about the spooky creations.
Per the contest rules, each of the Santa Ynez Valley towns will hold their own, individual Scarecrow Fest and associated contest, in an effort to win the “Best Scarecrow” title and a chance to advance to the main contest.
The winning scarecrows from each participating town will be eligible for the “2019 Harvest Cup: Best in the Valley” title and trophy, where the overall winner will be announced at a Nov. 20 ceremony.
You have free articles remaining.
Solvang hotel and restaurant/ bar The Landsby and Mad & Vin, was awarded the 2018 Harvest Cup for their scarecrow entry which depicted a ghoulish mad scientist concocting cocktails in his “Spookeasy”.
According to event organizers, the original contest was created to drive consumer traffic to each of the participating businesses, storefronts, merchants and organizations.
Since then, they say, valleywide Scarecrow Fests have received far-reaching publicity, drawing increased visitor activity to the region and inspiring other California towns to host Scarecrow Fests of their own.
For more information about this year’s Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest, visit http://syvscarecrows.com/ or facebook.com/SYVScarecrowFest.
The 2018 month-long Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest and Contest, running from Oct. 1 through October 31, has reportedly come to a close.
Mark Twain once said, “Everyone talks about the weather, but no one does anything about it.” If he were writing today, his famous quote would probably have to be altered. You see, for more than half a century, the Santa Barbara County Water Agency has been seeding clouds to coax more rainfall from the sky and increase runoff to Lake Cachuma.
The deadline is drawing near to vote for the best entries in the Santa Ynez Valley Scarecrow Fest, although Solvang’s category winners have al…