Now that the holiday season is in full swing, the Santa Ynez Valley prepares for what President and CEO of Visit Santa Ynez Valley (VSYV), Shelby Sim, calls "all the cheer of a winter wonderland -- without the winter weather."
To help the community navigate the upcoming joyous festivities held throughout the Valley, VSYV has provided a calendar of December events in each respective town:
Solvang's Julefest (begins Dec. 1; events happening on select dates throughout December):
Julefest (pronounced yule-fest) begins with the Nisse Adventure, where families are invited to search for the Jule Nisse, mischievous elf-like Danish figures hidden throughout Solvang. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make frequent visits to Santa Village in Solvang Park (Dec. 1, 7, 8, 15 and 22), and can be paired with a free candlelight tour (Dec. 1, 8, 15, and 22). Solvang springs to life with the annual tree-lighting ceremony (Dec. 7).
The Solvang Julefest Parade and post-parade children’s performance (Dec. 8), as well as the Community Nativity Pageant (Dec. 15), harks back to holiday seasons gone by. But the Santa Sprint (Dec. 8) brings a whole new experience. The Holiday Lights Tour (Dec. 17) offers children memories that will last forever. The Skal Stroll Wine & Beer Walk (Dec. 15-16) is a festive event that could only happen in Solvang, and every Christmas list can be fulfilled during Shop, Mingle & Jingle (Dec. 7-9, 14-16) and the Third Wednesday and Farmers Market (Dec. 19).
Santa Ynez Christmas Tree Lighting (Saturday, Dec. 1 from 4-5:30 p.m.):
The lighting of what is traditionally the largest Christmas Tree in the Santa Ynez Valley is always a festive way to get the holiday season going. A free, community-wide event, the evening includes a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus and live entertainment. The evening comes to a crescendo when the giant redwood tree is lit, announcing to all that the holiday season has begun in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas (Saturday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.):
Los Olivos Olde Fashioned Christmas begins with a day full of family-friendly events; the holiday market will be filled with artisan creations sure to make a perfect gift. Enjoy the carolers and holiday treats throughout town, and visit the Gingerbread Wonderland at St. Mark’s In-The-Valley Episcopal Church, with gingerbread houses decorated by schoolchildren and local artists. Kids always love a ride on Summerset Farm & Dale’s Train at Lavinia Park and a visit from Santa Claus downtown and at St. Mark’s. The day is capped with the official lighting of the Los Olivos Christmas Tree.
Buellton Winter Fest (Sunday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.)
The first Sunday of December, Buellton will turn into a true winter wonderland, with some 20 tons of snow piled high for all to enjoy. Buellton’s Winter Fest Village begins with Breakfast with Santa and ends with a spectacular light parade and the traditional Buellton Christmas Tree Lighting. In between, enjoy food trucks, vendors, holiday libations, and all the snow in the Holiday Village.
Los Alamos Holiday Stroll (Saturday, Dec. 8)
Downtown Los Alamos decks the halls with holiday cheer during the Los Alamos Holiday Stroll, which includes the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Ferrini Park. Christmas carols fill the air as you stroll through town perusing the offerings of Los Alamos merchants. From contemporary art, to fine, locally produced wines, to delicious cuisine, each unique Los Alamos business will offer something to be discovered in a festive holiday atmosphere.
For more information, refer to visitsyv.com