Buellton Parks and Rec has opened registration for its first middle school dance of the school year.
The valleywide teen dance intended for grades 6-8, is slated for Friday, Sept. 27 at the Buellton Recreation Center Gym from 7-10 p.m., according to a Buellton Rec spokesperson.
Cost to attend is $10 per person, and permission slips are required.
Permission slips will be available the week of Sept. 23 at school offices, Buellton and Solvang Rec offices, and online at buelltonrec.com.
Parent chaperones are needed and appreciated.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information or to volunteer, contact 805-688-1086.
Solvang School’s Arts & Music Foundation will hold its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. on The Alisal River Grill patio.