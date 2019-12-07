On Saturday, Dec. 14, from 12-4 p.m., local Valley icons will open their homes to guests as part of the inaugural "Home for the Holidays Tour," sponsored by the Buellton Senior Center and Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizen Foundation. Guests will be treated to breathtaking views of the Santa Ynez Valley from festive homes located in Solvang, Ballard and Los Olivos.
Following the viewing of Pat and Monty Roberts’ Flag Is Up Farms, the Hidden Hills property designed by architect Angelo Caciola, the Saarloos Family Windmill Ranch and Vineyard which overlooks Ballard Canyon in Los Olivos and the Serritslevs’ Ballard home, a cocktail reception will be held at the Elverhøj Museum in Solvang, from 4-6 p.m., boasting holiday-themed drinks, beer, wine, live music and appetizers.
Funds raised from the event will go towards providing nutritional, recreational, and transportation resources to senior citizens and other residents of the Santa Ynez Valley.
According to Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizen Foundation Executive Director Pam Gnekow, the event is a key part of the Foundation’s overall fundraising efforts to serve the growing need.
Taking time out from the holiday rush, Old Mission Santa Inés will celebrate the joy of the season with “The Heart of Christmas” English Tea on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. in the parish hall. Tickets are pre-sale only.
“In 2018, we prepared and served 302,000 pounds of food, 7,296 bags of groceries, and 45,003 meals to 841 unduplicated people – and served over 1,600 unduplicated clients in all of our programs,” explained Gnekow.
The Foundation's mission is to advocate and promote the well-being of valley seniors, especially those who are financially at risk.
You have free articles remaining.
Proceeds from the event will go to support the Meals on Wheels program, weekly Free Produce Bags, transportation to medical appointments, and Dial-A-Ride bus tickets for seniors throughout the valley.
Tickets to the home tour and cocktail reception are $55 and can be purchased online at buelltonseniorcenter.org, by check (mail to SYVSCF, P.O. Box 1946, Buellton, CA 93427), or directly from the Buellton Senior Center.
For more information, visit https://buelltonseniorcenter.org, call 805-708-4211 or email director@buelltonseniorcenter.org.
Following a lively Solvang Julefest Parade slated for Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m., the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature will open its doors from 1-4 p.m. to celebrate "Holiday Family Day." Museum admission is free for the event.