{{featured_button_text}}
092419 John Copeland Lecture Series

John Copeland will present a two-lecture series at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum on Sunday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

 Contributed Photo

The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum (SYVHM) will host “Townspeople - Taming the West,” the second Old West lecture in a two-part series, on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.

John Copeland, SYVHM board member and producer of award-winning TV documentary series The Wild West, will present his second historical lecture at the Historical Museum in Santa Ynez.

The lecture will visit how towns sprang up, grew and underwent social development that resulted in the establishment of schools, religion, and civic organizations like the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.

“The early growth of the Santa Ynez Valley mirrors the boom and bust of towns throughout the Wild West," Copeland explained. "The coming of stage lines, the railroad and influx of families all had a fundamental impact on the valley’s towns.”

The first series lecture “Dreamers & Wayfarers - A Nation Complete from Sea to Sea” was presented Sept. 29., and shed light on the visionaries who were responsible for transport innovations like stage coaching, the construction of the transcontinental railroad and western travel via riverboats.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.

For more information, contact or Teresa Mills at (805) 688-7889 or visit santaynezmuseum.org.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0