The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum (SYVHM) will host “Townspeople - Taming the West,” the second Old West lecture in a two-part series, on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 4 p.m.
John Copeland, SYVHM board member and producer of award-winning TV documentary series The Wild West, will present his second historical lecture at the Historical Museum in Santa Ynez.
The lecture will visit how towns sprang up, grew and underwent social development that resulted in the establishment of schools, religion, and civic organizations like the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.
“The early growth of the Santa Ynez Valley mirrors the boom and bust of towns throughout the Wild West," Copeland explained. "The coming of stage lines, the railroad and influx of families all had a fundamental impact on the valley’s towns.”
The first series lecture “Dreamers & Wayfarers - A Nation Complete from Sea to Sea” was presented Sept. 29., and shed light on the visionaries who were responsible for transport innovations like stage coaching, the construction of the transcontinental railroad and western travel via riverboats.
You have free articles remaining.
Cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.
For more information, contact or Teresa Mills at (805) 688-7889 or visit santaynezmuseum.org.
LOS ANGELES — A male mountain lion who successfully crossed a 10-lane freeway in Los Angeles two months ago was struck and killed Saturday on …