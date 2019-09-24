Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 24th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow at Live Oak Campground in Santa Ynez.
The two-day gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Our tribe takes a lot of pride in hosting this annual event,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman. “It’s a time for tribes from across the U.S. and Canada to come together, celebrate our heritage and share elements of our culture with members of the public who would like to learn more about our traditions.”
The Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow attracts members of tribal nations to participate in dancing and drumming competitions.
Dancing categories range in age from 70 years and older to “Tiny Tots” and include styles such as traditional, straight, fancy, grass, jingle dress, buckskin, cloth and chicken.
More than $50,000 in prize money will be offered.
The event will also feature informational booths, Native American arts and crafts and food booths.
The pow-wow is an annual effort of a committee of Chumash tribal volunteers who plan, organize and operate the two-day event. The committee’s goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while also promoting native self-reliance and pride.
GALLERY: Native American tribes come together at Chumash hosted Pow-Wow
Thick smoke of burning incense and the sound of bells on the regalia of Native Americans from across the continent stimulated the senses of all who witnessed the twenty-first annual Chumash Inter-tribal Pow-Wow at Live Oak Camp on Saturday.
A Native American in full regalia is shown dancing during the Grand Entry at the 12th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow at Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A Native American woman smiles as she and her tribe dance at the 12th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
Native American men dressed in full regalia dance on Saturday at the 12th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Pow-Wow.
Native American women look on as another woman dances during the 12th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
Children dance during the 12th annual Chumash Inter-tribal Pow-Wow at Live Oak Campground on Saturday.
A variety of young children danced during the opening ceremony at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
Native American dancing, singing and drumming from tribes throughout the U.S. is marking 50 years of the Chumash Pow-Wow this weekend at Live Oak Campground in Santa Ynez.
The Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow draws members of tribal nations from throughout the U.S. to participate in dancing and drumming competitions. Dancing categories include Northern Traditional, Southern Straight, Jingle Dress, Fancy and Grass. The event also features Native American food and crafts booths.
A variety of young children danced during the opening ceremony at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
David Paul Domingues was ready for his traditional Chumash dance.
A Native American dances during the opening ceremony at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
A Native American dances during the opening ceremony at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
A variety of young children that danced during the opening ceremony at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
Dancers had a variety of costumes, including those made from animals at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
A Native American dances during the opening ceremony at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
A Native American dances during the opening ceremony at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
A young participant gets her face painted during the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
Dancers circle clockwise as they celebrate traditional Native American music.
Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
Viewers of the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday watched the dances from the shade.
A variety of food vendors sold snacks at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
Viewers of the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday watched the dances from the shade.
Dancers had a variety of costumes, including those made from animals at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
A variety of young children that danced during the opening ceremony at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
A Native American dances during the opening ceremony at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
A Native American dances during the opening ceremony at the Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow on Saturday.
