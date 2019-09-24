{{featured_button_text}}
2018 Chumash Pow-Wow 02

A line of dancers in full regalia perform for spectators at the 2018 Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow hosted by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians at Live Oak Campground.

 Paul Matthies, Contributor

Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America celebrate their heritage during the 24th annual Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow at Live Oak Campground in Santa Ynez.

The two-day gathering will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

A gourd dance at noon, followed by a grand entry at 1 p.m., will mark the start of each day's pow-wow, which is the largest cultural event of the year held by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

“Our tribe takes a lot of pride in hosting this annual event,” said Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman. “It’s a time for tribes from across the U.S. and Canada to come together, celebrate our heritage and share elements of our culture with members of the public who would like to learn more about our traditions.”

The Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow attracts members of tribal nations to participate in dancing and drumming competitions.

Dancing categories range in age from 70 years and older to “Tiny Tots” and include styles such as traditional, straight, fancy, grass, jingle dress, buckskin, cloth and chicken.

More than $50,000 in prize money will be offered.

The event will also feature informational booths, Native American arts and crafts and food booths.

The pow-wow is an annual effort of a committee of Chumash tribal volunteers who plan, organize and operate the two-day event. The committee’s goal is to provide the community with educational and cultural experiences focusing on Native American music, arts and customs while also promoting native self-reliance and pride.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow is a zero-waste event.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles, support the event’s green vendors and dispose of trash in the proper receptacle bins.

Live Oak Campground is located at 4650 Highway 154 in Santa Ynez. Admission is free. Parking costs $5. The camping fee is $35.

For more information on the pow-wow, call (805) 688-7997 or visit santaynezchumash.org/powwow.html.

GALLERY: Native American tribes come together at Chumash hosted Pow-Wow

Thick smoke of burning incense and the sound of bells on the regalia of Native Americans from across the continent stimulated the senses of all who witnessed the twenty-first annual Chumash Inter-tribal Pow-Wow at Live Oak Camp on Saturday.

1 of 28

GALLERY: Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow

Native American dancing, singing and drumming from tribes throughout the U.S. is marking 50 years of the Chumash Pow-Wow this weekend at Live Oak Campground in Santa Ynez.

The Chumash Inter-Tribal Pow-Wow draws members of tribal nations from throughout the U.S. to participate in dancing and drumming competitions. Dancing categories include Northern Traditional, Southern Straight, Jingle Dress, Fancy and Grass. The event also features Native American food and crafts booths.

1 of 20

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0