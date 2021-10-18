Santa Maria youth ages 6 to 12 are invited to a Halloween-themed Kids' Night Out event Saturday at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center where they can enjoy crafts and watch a spooky family favorite, "Hocus Pocus."
The event begins at 5 p.m. with a craft activity, followed by a showing of the PG movie, which follows a group of teens in Salem, Massachusetts, battling a coven of witches.
Space for the event is limited and online registration is required at cityofsantamaria.org/register with a $5 admission fee. Prepackaged snacks will be provided.
State and local COVID-19 guidelines, including an indoor mask mandate, will be in place at the event.
The Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center is located at 600 S. McClelland St.
Residents may direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.