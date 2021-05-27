The fifth year of Santa Maria Downtown Fridays kicks off May 28 following weeks of preparation and safety planning, allowing vendors, food trucks and thousands of Santa Maria residents to gather for the first time since fall 2019.
Beginning this Friday and lasting through Oct. 29, the popular event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Town Center West Parking Lot weekly as weather permits, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
Due to COVID-19 safety guidelines, the event will look different than in past years. Attendees will be required to wear face masks and practice social distancing, and the usual attractions like live bands and the kid's play area will not be included in the festivities for the time being.
"We're hoping to have live bands in July. For now, we will have a mobile DJ that will play music, we'll have food trucks and we'll have vendors," Downtown Fridays organizer Ed Carcarey said. "It’s just gonna be nice to come out and see our community again."
While organizers also hoped to hold last year's celebration in person, the 2020 iteration of Downtown Fridays ended up being held virtually from August to November, with performances from local musicians livestreamed on the event Facebook page and food trucks stationed throughout the city on Fridays.
However, as COVID-19 cases dropped locally and the state announced plans to reopen in mid-June, Carcarey and his team began preparing to launch the event in 2021. After waiting weeks for the city to finalize approval of safety plans, he got the green light on Wednesday evening, jumping into action to get the event ready for the end of the week.
"It's been a long process. The city did quite a lot of work to get this to happen," he said.
Just as in past years, admission to the event and parking will be free. However, it will be modeled after the farmers markets and swap meets that have been taking place locally for months, with no seating areas as a way to keep people moving, Carcarey said.
The only place people are expected to stop, he said, is to get items from food trucks or vendors, who will be very happy to see their regular clientele back. Vendors and food truck owners will be responsible for ensuring social distancing among their customers, according to safety plans.
"We have a few [vendors] that live off events. When there were no events, that made things a little bit tough," he said.
Each week, Downtown Fridays attendees also will have the chance to enter to win a Google Home Hub from Satellite Latino, among other prizes.
The Town Center West Parking Lot is located near Broadway and Cook Street.