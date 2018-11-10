Solvang, named by MSN.com as one of the "50 Best Christmas Towns in All 50 States" and “America’s 50 Most Charming Small Towns for the Holidays” as well as being among Time Magazine’s “Most Christmassy Towns in America,” will again sparkle during the 2018 annual Solvang Julefest (pronounced Yule-Fest) from Dec. 1 through Jan. 4.
This year will feature the return of the popular Free Nisse Adventure Hunt, the Free Candlelight Tours and the addition of new VIP Candlelight Tours. More 2018 Solvang Julefest highlights include free visits with Santa in Solvang Park; free Nisse Adventure; Shop, Mingle & Jingle Weekends; Holiday Wine & Beer Walk “Skål Stroll!”; Community Tree-lighting Ceremony, Julefest Parade and Nativity Pageant. Free parking will be available throughout the village with access to more than 150 one-of-a-kind Solvang boutiques and specialty shops.
Santa, also known as Julemanden (The Christmas Man in Danish), will be in Solvang for free visits and photos ops for the whole family in Solvang Park at the corner of Mission Drive and First Street. First come, first seated with the jolly old elf. Be sure to bring your camera to capture the moments during these days/times:
- Saturday, Dec. 1 from noon-4 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 7 from 4-6 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 8 from 12:30-4 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 15 from noon-4 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 22 from noon-4 p.m.
There will also be open houses at local retailers and special concerts and seasonal activities continually being added to the calendar at www.SolvangUSA.com/julefest
Solvang Julefest events are presented by the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau (SCVB) on behalf of the City of Solvang with sponsorship support from Visit Santa Ynez Valley and other area businesses. All Solvang Julefest events are open to the public with free admission (excluding Julefest Holiday Wine & Beer Walk and VIP Candlelight Tour). For more information visit www.SolvangUSA.com or call the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau at 1-800-468-6765 or 805-688-6144.