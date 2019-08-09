{{featured_button_text}}
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will host a Docent Open House on Monday, Sept. 9 at 9:30 a.m. for anyone interested in becoming a docent.

Docents are a vital part of the museum community, as they help facilitate school programs and lead tours. Ideal applicants have a passion for lifelong learning and are curious about science and the natural world.

Becoming a docent requires no prior experience. The museum offers in-depth training and all of the support and flexibility docents need to succeed, and there is no cost to participate.

Docent benefits include:

• Special in-depth training from museum curators and professionals on a variety of topics from astronomy to zoology;

• Fascinating docent field trips to continue learning outside the museum;

• Fun social events to make new friends and become part of the museum community;

• Free passes to the museum and Sea Center; and

• Flexible scheduling.

New docents commit to attending training classes on Mondays 9:30-11 a.m. from Sept. 16 through late January 2020. After training is complete, docents lead tours one weekday morning per week from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit sbnature.org/docents or contact School and Teacher Services Manager Charlotte Zeamer at 805-682-4711, ext. 168 or czeamer@sbnature2.org.

