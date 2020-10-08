Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center to reopen indoor exhibits

Seven months after the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History and Sea Center was forced to close its indoor exhibits due to the COVID-19 health crisis, the museum announced its semi-reopening to the public starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.

Reopened spaces at the museum include the Mammal Hall, Bird Hall, Santa Barbara Gallery, Chumash Life, Maximus Gallery, Earth and Marine Sciences, Museum Store and Space Sciences, according to the announcement.

The children's Curiosity Lab, Gem and Minerals, and Gladwin Planetarium will remain closed until mid-November. The museum library will reopen to researchers by appointment only.

“We are delighted to welcome visitors safely back inside at the museum and Sea Center — both to experience their favorite exhibits and dioramas and to enjoy the new windows into the natural world we have added," said President and CEO Luke J. Swetland.