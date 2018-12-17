The 34th Santa Barbara International Film Festival recently announced its recipients of the Virtuosos Award presented by UGG, an honor created to recognize a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in film have elevated them into the national cinematic dialogue.
Eight individuals will be recognized for their breakthrough roles in 2018 and careers on the silver screen thus far: Yalitza Aparicio (Roma), Sam Elliott (A Star is Born), Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade), Claire Foy (First Man), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace), John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) and Steven Yeun (Burning). They will be presented with the award on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at the Arlington Theatre.
“From talented teenagers starring in their first feature films to veteran actors shining in career-best performances, this year’s Virtuosos prove that you can have a breakout moment at any point in your career,” says Turner Classic Movies host Dave Karger, who will preside over the evening for the eighth consecutive year. “I’m so excited to join this phenomenal group of actors on stage in Santa Barbara.”
For more information, and to purchase tickets, festival passes and packages, please visit www.sbiff.org.