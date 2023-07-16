American rock band Three Dog Night will bring their North American tour to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 4, at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79.
Three Dog Night made their official debut in 1968 at the famous Whiskey a Go Go in Hollywood, and soon after released their debut, self-titled album breakout hits, “Nobody,” “Try a Little Tenderness” and “One.”
Three Dog Night went on to earn 21 consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits between 1969 and 1975 with three singles peaking at No. 1, including the smash hits, “Mama Told Me Not to Come” and “Black and White.” In 1983, Three Dog Night released their EP, “It’s a Jungle,” and in 1985, the band’s hit song, “In My Heart” was featured in the popular film, “Robotech: The Movie.”
After more than 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night’s records continue to sell worldwide, according to reports.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213