With assistant Dawn Morgan imprisoned in a big bird cage, magician Anthony Hernandez prepares to perform one of his illusions. He'll perform many more Nov. 23 at a benefit for Righetti High School Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico.
A Righetti High School graduate who launched his career as a magician at age 12 in Santa Maria is coming back to perform a benefit show for his alma mater on Thanksgiving Eve.
Anthony Hernandez and his partner Dawn Morgan will bring their magic to the Ethel Pope Auditorium on Nov. 23 for a 7 p.m. family show to benefit the Righetti Marimba Band and Ballet Folklorico, relaunching what was previously an annual fundraiser.
“This is a rebuilding year for this event since we haven't been able to host it due to COVID shutdown,” said Hernandez, whose performances are noted for encouraging audience participation
Tickets for Anthony Hernandez Illusions are $10 and available in advance online at Eventbrite or can be purchased in person from the Righetti High School Band, Ballet Folklorico and Marimba Band, he said.
After the show, Hernandez will present a magic wand lesson, noting the Rising Wand creates six magical effects he will teach participants.
The lesson can be added for $6.
Hernandez got his start as a magician at the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival in 1988 while he was attending Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School in Guadalupe.
“I wasn't at all prepared for what I was about to do,” he said in an interview last April, describing his first public performance as “a disaster from the beginning.”
He said his props were too small, he hadn’t practiced and his assistant was his 7-year-old cousin.
“My finale was going to make [my cousin] disappear,” Hernandez continued. “There was a trap door on the stage. I covered him with a blanket, and he moved the board and jumped in, and I pushed the board [back] with my foot and smiled really big.”
But when he tried to make his cousin reappear, he ran into a small problem.
“My cousin was too short to come back out,” he said. “So I did what any great magician would do, and took my bow and left!”
Despite that rough first performance, Hernandez has gone on to perform shows all over the world at amusement parks, corporate events, schools and parties.
This year, he returned to the Strawberry Festival for the first time in 34 years to perform what he called his "Redemption Show."
He is a performing member of the prestigious World Famous Hollywood Magic Castle and was named a Top 5 Best Male Performer by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions.