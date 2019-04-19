Registration is open for People Helping People's Wine Country Bike Trek event Friday through Sunday, June 14 to 16, and its home base will once again be Midland School in Los Olivos.
Funds raised from the Bike Trek help to support PHP services including a food program, homelessness prevention, services to seniors, and youth mentoring programs. PHP’s services are directed at those who are in immediate financial crisis or have very limited means.
The self-paced Bike Trek includes a fully supported 30- or 50-mile circuit ride over each of the three days. Participants can choose to ride on any of the three days, and select length of ride each day.
Registration is open and can be accessed online at www.winecountrybiketrek.com, as well as additional information about the ride, obtaining voluntary pledges to support the good works of PHP, meals, lodging, training and volunteering.
The Bike Trek is a ride that appeals to cyclists, including children, at every skill level, said ride coordinator Erica Valdés. It covers both flat terrain and rolling hills, is well-marked, and includes fully supported food and rest stops every 10 miles. There are even roving support vehicles to ensure rider safety.
The three-day ride begins in Solvang on Friday and ends at Midland School in Los Olivos, and includes the option of camping at Midland School on Friday and Saturday nights.
Delivery of the three-day riders’ camping gear to the Midland School campsite is also provided, Valdés said.
On Saturday and Sunday, rides start at Midland School. Each morning begins with a complimentary continental breakfast. All riders receive T-shirts and swag bags and are entertained with live music each night.
Dinners are provided on Friday and Saturday evenings. Friday evening dinner is traditionally an Italian pasta night donated by Olive Garden and on Saturday the fare is barbecue with “sides” cooked by the Kiwanis Club of the South Coast. Dinners include beer and wine. Where the Sunday ride ends, a farewell barbecue luncheon will be prepared by the Rotary Club of Buellton at Rancho de Maria Park in Buellton.
"This ride uniquely combines exploring the natural beauty of the Santa Ynez Valley with providing a challenging activity with fun-loving people and great entertainment," said Craig Stuart, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara and a recent addition to the “Trekker” family." "I can’t wait!”
For more information about the ride, visit www.winecountrybiketrek.com or call 805-686-0295. For more information about PHP and the programs Bike Trek riders support, visit www.syvphp.org.