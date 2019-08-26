Most every wild animal that resides in the Santa Barbara area has been “captured” on film at the UC Sedgwick Reserve in Santa Ynez, according to reserve director Kate McCurdy. She will give a lecture on this topic Wednesday, Sept.18, at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, Stacey Hall, 2901 Nojoqui Avenue, Los Olivos.
The presentation and lecture are free and open to the public and will consist of select images and videos of wild animals gathered from motion-sensing cameras over the course of eight years.
The event is co-sponsored by the Santa Ynez Valley Natural History Society and the Los Olivos Library, and will kick off the Natural History Society's fall 2019 program.
According to McCurdy, most of the wild animals come to drink — from top predators like mountain lion and black bear, to small prey animals. The former Sedgwick cattle ranch has numerous small wells and watering spots maintained throughout the reserve, which she says are perfect spots to set up the motion-sensing or trail cameras.
"Although most animals naturally associate with their own kind, the need for a drink sometimes makes for unique, although fleeting, data gathering at these 'water holes,'" McCurdy explained.
Many animals are on the move at night, either to eat or be eaten.
The director says the cameras have the capability to see it all, day or night, including that of larger mammals like deer, bobcat, gray fox, coyote, badger, wood rat, rabbits, golden eagles, barn owls, quail, and even snakes.
With the help of reserve volunteer Grant Canova Parker, Sedgwick Reserve has accumulated over 1.5 million images over the past eight years, McCurdy said.
The imagery database currently serves as a new research project that UCSB scientists use to identify and even count individual animals through machine learning technology.
A list of upcoming lectures and field trips sponsored by the Society can be found at www.syvnature.org.
For more information, contact the Society at synature@west.net, (805) 693-5683, or contact co-sponsors, the Los Olivos Library at solvanglibrary@cityofgoleta.org.
