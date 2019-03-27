The Santa Ynez Valley Polo Classic hosted by Piocho Ranch at Happy Canyon Vineyard will return Saturday, June 29. The event, benefiting Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People (PHP), will include high goal professional women’s and men’s matches with a preliminary junior competition.
Joel Baker, the Polo Classic’s play coordinator and a professional polo player, is currently recruiting teams and players for the event, according to event coordinator and PHP representative Erica Valdés.
The Barrack Family, owners of Piocho Ranch and sponsors of the Happy Canyon Vineyard team of polo professionals, will host the Polo Classic for the fourth consecutive year. According to T.J. Barrack, the family has been extremely pleased with the growth of the event since it first arrived at Piocho.
VIP reception begins at 10:30 a.m., general admission and Club gates open at 11 a.m.; preliminary matches begin at 11 a.m., and the feature match at 1:30 p.m. Piocho Ranch is located at 1100 Secretariat Drive off of Happy Canyon Road in Santa Ynez.
VIP, Patron, Club, and general admission tickets, volunteer opportunities, and more information are available online at www.syvpoloclassic.com or by calling Erica at (805) 686-0295.
People Helping People is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of men, women and children in the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos and surrounding areas by addressing emergency and basic needs and furnishing comprehensive integrated family and individual support services. To learn more about PHP, its programs, and ways to help, visit www.syvphp.org or call (805) 686-0295.