Sun Dragons at Moxie Cafe
The Sun Dragons will play an evening of sweet, nostalgic tunes and songs of the season at Moxie Cafe on Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. They will perform holiday favorites and invite attendees to sing with them. Sun Dragons is a musical duo with Elizabeth Gotfraind on vocals and percussion and Mark Gotfraind on vocals, keyboard, banjo and guitar. The Moxie Cafe is at 1317 W. McCoy Lane in Santa Maria.
Live Music with CB Brand at the Buckhorn
CB Brand is back at the Cuyama Buckhorn for another night of "good ol' backcountry rock" tonight from 7 to 10 p.m. with music for dancing.
"Tipping their hat to you from Shaky Town Northeast, CB Brand has been living up to it's moniker as 'The Loch Ness Monster of Country Rock Outfits' for years now: appearing through the foam in grainy photos and sound recordings while reeling apologues bandied about in the bars and living rooms of regional hamlets," according to concert promoters. "They've dusted floors and stages up and down the Golden State and Great Basin, releasing the maidenhead 'Cloud EP 7' on Wonder Valley Records in 2006 and more recently a cassette only eponymous release on NYC's Whip Records and wide soundtrack acreage in Calvin Lee Reeder's cinematic fiesta 'The Rambler.'"
Chadwick Brown vocally and rhythmically steers the group, Sean Hoffman plays guitar, Kip Boardman is on bass and keys, and Steve Didelot plays drums. The band plays Americana Country and Boogie Rock Music. Songs include "Let's Go Get Stoned" and "She Came With The Whiskey."
The Buckhorn is at 4923 Primero St. in New Cuyama.
DANA Adobe Cultural Center holiday celebration
The DANA Adobe Cultural Center will hold a special authentic 1800’s holiday season celebration on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. The event will feature Christmas caroling, Rancho era refreshments and other fun seasonal activities.
The center's mission is to engage visitors with the stories of California’s rancho era history, connecting them with the peoples, the land and its resources to foster environmental stewardship and cultural understanding.
The center provides a unique platform to understand life in California rancho era and to appreciate and discover the current connection with the stories of those who left their footprints on the land throughout time. The Dana Adobe and the 130 acres of preserved land engage the visitor in the sites ecological and cultural history and demonstrate how actions over time shape our future.
For more information, call 805-929-5679 or email dana@danaadobe.org.