Sparkie is visiting a school in northern Santa Barbara County. It has a lot of murals and trees, places to sit outdoors, playgrounds and lockers.
It is a rural kindergarten to eighth-grade school with about 200 students. It is a centerpiece of the small community of Los Alamos, including playing a prominent role in the annual Old Days Celebration and an effort to establish a community library on its campus.
Most parents of the students work on nearby farms, ranches and vineyards, as well as in the Santa Maria and Santa Ynez valleys.
It had been the lone school in the Los Alamos School District until July 2011 when it was became part of the larger Orcutt Union School District.
What is the name of the school that Sparkie is visiting?
If you think you know, send an email to wheressparkie@gmail.com or call or text 805-225-4624 to enter. Please give your name, where you live and your guess. You have until Thursday at 5 p.m. to enter. One person will be chosen at random from the correct answers to win a $25 debit card from Santa Barbara County Action Network, a countywide nonprofit that works to create sustainable communities.
Check back here next Friday to find out where Sparkie was. To see additional photos, visit Sparkie online at www.santamariatimes.com, or the Santa Maria Times Facebook page, www.facebook.com/santamariatimes. Keep up with Sparkie’s adventures and see all his posts by liking his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie.
The winner of last week’s contest was Tina Lopez of Orcutt who won a $25 gift card from Mr. Pool Man, 3395 Orcutt Road in Orcutt.