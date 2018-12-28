Sparkie was visiting the Dana Adobe Cultural Center, site of the historic Dana Adobe, home to Captain William Goodwin Dana, his wife Maria Josefa Carrillo de Dana and their children.
The Dana Adobe Nipomo Amigos nonprofit was formed in 1999 to restore the adobe. Since then, the adobe has been renovated, 130 acres surrounding the adobe permanently protected, and a visitor center built. Outbuildings, interpretive areas and trails have been added and more are underway.
The adobe has been named a California State Historic Landmark and is on the Federal Registry of Historic Places.
Also known as Rancho Nipomo, the site demonstrates rancho era history, Spanish colonial/Mexican history, pre-contact history, local history, nature education, conservation, ecology and habitat restoration. It was an important stopping point along El Camino Real, the stagecoach route, the mail exchange point and the trail to the gold rush fields in the state.
Check back here next Friday for another Where’s Sparkie? contest.
Keep up with Sparkie’s adventures and see all his posts on by liking his Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wheressparkie. To see additional photos, visit Sparkie online at www.santamariatimes.com, or the Santa Maria Times Facebook page, www.facebook.com/santamariatimes.