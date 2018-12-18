Do tickets for a show running before the holidays count as a Christmas gift? They must! Here are live performance options offering pre-Yuletide cheer this weekend.
“Legendary” Musical
“Flamboyantly fun” is how the L.A. Times describes “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” a new comedy which has been delighting audiences from coast to coast. “Full of sass and good spirits,” raved the New York Times. Santa Barbara’s Ensemble Theatre’s final performances are at the New Vic this weekend, so don’t delay.
In a run-down bar in the Florida Panhandle, Casey’s career as an Elvis impersonator is not going well. With his young wife now pregnant, his luck changes when he meets an aging drag queen. Filled with music, dance, and yes, drag queens and Elvis numbers, this “Legend” is heartwarming and hilarious. Tickets start at $60. It contains adult language and humor, so is not suitable for youngsters. (805-965-5400, www.etcsb.org).
“Humbug!”
In Lit Moon Theatre Company’s “Humbug! A (Lit Moon) Christmas Carol,” five people and several puppets (creatively fashioned from brown paper bags) portray more than 20 characters – and Scrooge is a played by a woman. It is unlike any “Christmas Carol” you’ve ever seen before, but has lost none of this tale’s poignancy and ultimate redemption. This imaginative take on Charles Dickens’ beloved Christmas story has four performances this weekend at Center Stage Theater: Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $23 general admission. As Dickens observed in this very story, “there is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor.” Recommended for children aged six and older. (805-963-0408, www.centerstage.org)
Irish “Christmas Revels”
Traditional holiday “Revels” are held throughout Britain and combine joyous music and song, wildly comedic acting, and rowdy audience participation into hilarious performances. Santa Barbara’s company offers much the same, and has become its own local tradition. This year will be its twelfth.
Irish emigrants are celebrated this year, and the set resembles a sailing ship in the early 1900s where strangers bond over stories, songs, and sharing traditions from the Emerald Isle. The company is joined by award-winning actors and Irish dancers as well as vocal soloists, a brass ensemble, and a string and wind quintet. Performances at the Lobero Theatre are Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. (805-963-0761, www.lobero.com)
Comedy Hideaway
Every Saturday at 7 and 9:30 p.m., the Santa Barbara Hideaway presents standup comedy by comedians from HBO, Comedy Central, Netflix, and more. Jackie Fabulous headlines this week, and her name says it all. She’s opened for Drew Carey and Mo’Nique and produces her own shows in Hollywood. Special guest Camilla Cleese is a former professional equestrian who once lived in Santa Barbara with her father John. Also appearing are Andrey Belikov and Maximilian Robert Lockwood, Hideaway cofounders (and funny men). Andrew Berkovitz hosts. Tickets are $15 general admission. (505 Firestone Road, 805-364-2999, www.sbcomedy.com).