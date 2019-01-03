Photographer Chuck Jennings leads a hike in the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Complex on Jan. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon. Starting location is Pacific Dunes Ranch, 1205 Silver Spur Place, Oceano. Cost: $5, suggested donation. Jennings will share tips and tricks to dunes photography. Bring a jacket, water and camera to explore the open dunes. Organized by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, a nonprofit in downtown Guadalupe. The natural history museum celebrates and expands appreciation for the region’s natural treasures and unique history. RSVP to admin@dunescenter.org or call 805-343-2455.
