Dunes II
In this file photo from 2014, photographer Donald Quintana said the local dunes are "really a spectacular spot" where "the variables of compositions know no bounds." His images of the dunes and Oso Flaco Lake area were featured in an exhibit of his works at the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center.

 Donald Quintana, Contributed

Photographer Chuck Jennings leads a hike in the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Complex on Jan. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon. Starting location is Pacific Dunes Ranch, 1205 Silver Spur Place, Oceano. Cost: $5, suggested donation. Jennings will share tips and tricks to dunes photography. Bring a jacket, water and camera to explore the open dunes. Organized by the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center, a nonprofit in downtown Guadalupe. The natural history museum celebrates and expands appreciation for the region’s natural treasures and unique history. RSVP to admin@dunescenter.org or call 805-343-2455.

